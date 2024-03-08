Royal Bank of Canada Has $277.64 Million Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,579,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,326 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.58% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $277,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,446,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,994,000 after acquiring an additional 101,996 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,309,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,410,000 after acquiring an additional 57,503 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $119.39 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $120.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.189 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.