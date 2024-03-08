Royal Bank of Canada Buys 253,489 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,785,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,489 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.49% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $306,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $138.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.49 and a 200 day moving average of $119.87. The firm has a market cap of $79.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.16 and a 1 year high of $140.43.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc bought 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,420.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Intercontinental Exchange, Inc acquired 2,762,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $2,402,947.83. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,476,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,504,420.15. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $140,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,554 shares of company stock valued at $21,000,983. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.83.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

