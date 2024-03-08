Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 991.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,200,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,090,334 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 1.15% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $338,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,070.6% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 6,074,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,242 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,292.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,537,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,140,041 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 922.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,829,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,611 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 874.9% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,534,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 939.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,971 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RYT opened at $35.77 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.47 and a fifty-two week high of $286.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average of $37.57.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

