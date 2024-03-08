Scotia Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 73,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 11,125 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $815,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 196,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVY opened at $119.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.52. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $120.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

