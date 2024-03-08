Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 15.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,377 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Linde by 36.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 25.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Linde by 15.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.79.

LIN stock opened at $465.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $421.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $324.11 and a 52 week high of $467.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $6,030,344.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,665 shares of company stock valued at $29,507,867. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

