SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,715.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $98.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.80 and a 12 month high of $103.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.97 and its 200-day moving average is $81.02.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

