Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 488,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,172 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $34,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 142.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.1 %

CL stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $88.16. The company has a market cap of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 509.75% and a net margin of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 69.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,161,117.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $5,172,857.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 69,948 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.22, for a total transaction of $5,891,020.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,161,117.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CL shares. UBS Group increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

