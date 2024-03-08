The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Increased by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 133.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,903 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 21.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 86.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 65.0% in the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,335.3% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after purchasing an additional 33,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $198,781,000 after purchasing an additional 19,847 shares in the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.63.

Boeing Trading Up 1.0 %

BA opened at $203.03 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $213.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.45.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.75) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.