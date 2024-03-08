Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $635,000 Stock Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Hexcel during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hexcel by 100.0% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 68.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 110.2% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hexcel from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total value of $322,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of HXL stock opened at $77.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. Hexcel Co. has a 12 month low of $58.81 and a 12 month high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. Hexcel’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.39%.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

