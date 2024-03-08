Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,785 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $554,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,547,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 53.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $1,579,000. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $640,000. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PH. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $588.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $498.07.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

NYSE:PH opened at $539.13 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $300.86 and a twelve month high of $543.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $494.39 and a 200-day moving average of $440.34. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total transaction of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

