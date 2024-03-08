Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Trims Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 27.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 242.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 65 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 462.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $542.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $481.30. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $543.23.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.