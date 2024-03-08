Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 5,437 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $22,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 15,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,233,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,278,000 after purchasing an additional 41,263 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $221,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.61.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $110.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.94 billion, a PE ratio of 5.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.79 and its 200-day moving average is $95.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $76.94 and a 52 week high of $111.05.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

