Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 391,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Edison International worth $24,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EIX. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the third quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 144.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 61.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edison International by 36.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Edison International Stock Up 1.0 %

EIX stock opened at $68.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Edison International Announces Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Edison International from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on EIX

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.