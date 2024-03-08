Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 916 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $25,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,353.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,205.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,139.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $928.49 and a one year high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.10 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total value of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 316 shares in the company, valued at $372,042.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

