Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Raises Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,712 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $27,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fiserv by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 963 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,095,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FI opened at $150.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $88.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.99 and a 1-year high of $152.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

FI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total transaction of $10,725,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,688,983.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total transaction of $10,725,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,688,983.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 295,150 shares of company stock worth $39,347,952 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

