Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $25,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ORLY shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,056.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total value of $1,295,391.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,468 shares of company stock valued at $28,769,333. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $1,089.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,020.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $971.04. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $795.74 and a twelve month high of $1,098.95. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.18 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

