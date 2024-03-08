Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 832 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $26,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185.7% in the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,185.00 to $2,425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,650.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,469.88.

In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $51,144,367.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,399.91, for a total value of $4,790,220.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,870,779.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,744 shares of company stock valued at $11,607,678 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,691.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,463.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,177.84. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,502.25 and a 1 year high of $2,733.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.73 by $0.63. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 53.07 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. The company offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

