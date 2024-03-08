Sei Investments Co. Cuts Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 299,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,816 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $36,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,977,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 137.9% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 21,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.59.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 0.0 %

PNC stock opened at $150.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.87. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $157.69.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

