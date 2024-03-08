Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Increases Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 8,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 4.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 4,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

ITW stock opened at $261.48 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.06 and a one year high of $267.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $257.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.49%.

In related news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Sharon Szafranski sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.42, for a total transaction of $205,392.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,870 shares in the company, valued at $1,505,185.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.29, for a total transaction of $1,493,401.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,292.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,304 shares of company stock valued at $38,860,831 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $277.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $238.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.33.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United states and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

