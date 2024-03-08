Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 198,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,498,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 763,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,490,000 after purchasing an additional 20,186 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,063,000 after purchasing an additional 36,592 shares during the last quarter. Jentner Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 98,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $2,280,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $258.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.83. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $258.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

