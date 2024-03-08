Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Has $949,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 66 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Intuit Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $649.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $384.05 and a 12 month high of $671.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.82 billion, a PE ratio of 66.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $635.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $575.69.
Intuit Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have weighed in on INTU shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $615.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $633.29.
Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit
In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total value of $8,708,981.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total transaction of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,611 shares of company stock worth $21,505,271. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Intuit Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
