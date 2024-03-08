Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Purchases 739 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 153,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,840,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 25.7% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 12,471,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,957,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,030 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,498,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,471,000 after purchasing an additional 40,585 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 15.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 76,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the period. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on COF. Bank of America upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.42.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $137.59 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $140.86. The firm has a market cap of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.64 and a 200 day moving average of $115.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 9.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $5,168,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,614,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.