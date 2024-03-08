Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Takes Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNA. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after buying an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SNA. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

Snap-on Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $294.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $226.68 and a 52-week high of $297.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total transaction of $874,243.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,456.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,113,978.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,055 shares of company stock worth $21,106,638. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Snap-on

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.