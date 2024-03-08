SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 38.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,592 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Swmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock

Shares of BIL opened at $91.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.59. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

