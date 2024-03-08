Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Callodine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP now owns 316,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 91,120 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 733,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,058,000 after purchasing an additional 235,807 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of New Fortress Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $3,750,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,316,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in New Fortress Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NFE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Monday. Capital One Financial began coverage on New Fortress Energy in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.29.

New Fortress Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of New Fortress Energy stock opened at $33.62 on Friday. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.06 and a fifty-two week high of $40.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.48.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. New Fortress Energy had a return on equity of 36.16% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $758.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Fortress Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

New Fortress Energy Profile

(Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.