Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 572,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,133 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $30,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Motco increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 136.3% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2,174.2% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $67.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.20 and a fifty-two week high of $68.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.67. The company has a market cap of $101.73 billion, a PE ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.62.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $463,322.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,833.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,460 shares of company stock valued at $4,759,945. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

See Also

