Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 8,498 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,343 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $30,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GSG Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 148.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 189,801 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,497,000 after acquiring an additional 113,534 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 137,104 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,143,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.5% during the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 61,120 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $7,002,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,230,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,843 shares of company stock valued at $29,088,185 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $286.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.32. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.30 and a 1-year high of $380.84.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $325.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.89.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

