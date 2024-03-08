Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 4,504 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $31,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

KLAC stock opened at $723.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market capitalization of $97.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $355.88 and a fifty-two week high of $729.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $622.73 and a 200-day moving average of $547.62.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 19th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

KLAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Susquehanna downgraded KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $640.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $535.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $623.06.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

