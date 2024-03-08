Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Xcel Energy worth $40,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on XEL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.13. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.36.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

