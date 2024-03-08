Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 24,494 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 759,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,494 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $31,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $110.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $58.12.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on C. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Societe Generale cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.03.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.