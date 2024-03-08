ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC reduced its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 93.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 128,335 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,147,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its position in shares of ResMed by 154.2% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 65,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,750,000 after purchasing an additional 39,999 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 63.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ResMed from $181.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ResMed from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ResMed from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on ResMed from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ResMed from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total value of $34,650.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. Rider sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.25, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.66, for a total value of $1,997,387.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,751,414.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,617. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $192.49 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.24 and a 1-year high of $243.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.71 and its 200-day moving average is $162.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 19.77%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ResMed Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 31.74%.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also

