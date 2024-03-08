Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Buys 49,600 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 290,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $17,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IRM shares. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.80.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares in the company, valued at $34,138,609.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $9,150,743.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,138,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,490 shares of company stock worth $13,723,423. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $81.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day moving average is $65.07. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.94 and a 1-year high of $81.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.62, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.94.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 412.70%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

