Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 406.1% during the third quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after buying an additional 101,348 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 167,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 243,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,848,000 after buying an additional 64,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.22.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $92.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.95. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 39.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.