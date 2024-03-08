GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,548 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.31% of Vishay Precision Group worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 327,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,539,000 after purchasing an additional 34,345 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 604,989 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 18,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Vishay Precision Group Price Performance

Shares of Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $473.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.48. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vishay Precision Group ( NYSE:VPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $89.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 million. Vishay Precision Group had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VPG

About Vishay Precision Group

(Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.