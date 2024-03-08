GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.06% of Papa John’s International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,574,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,201,000 after buying an additional 207,550 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,411,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,275,000 after buying an additional 92,937 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 315.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,348,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,014,000 after buying an additional 1,023,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 397.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,127,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,465,000 after buying an additional 900,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,117,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,237,000 after buying an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $69.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.24. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.66 and a 52-week high of $86.38.

Papa John's International Announces Dividend

Papa John’s International ( NASDAQ:PZZA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $571.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.15 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Laurette T. Koellner sold 2,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $202,626.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,228.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PZZA. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.89.

About Papa John's International

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

