GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 24.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,136 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Nutanix by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,942,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,253,660,000 after acquiring an additional 578,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after buying an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,245,000 after buying an additional 117,982 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,656,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,812,000 after buying an additional 1,096,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,266,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $162,872,000 after buying an additional 238,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NTNX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Nutanix from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet cut Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Nutanix from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Nutanix Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $65.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.26. Nutanix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $66.28.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $488,760.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,152,404.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,003.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,229 shares of company stock valued at $8,879,618. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

