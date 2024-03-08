GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 13,826 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 714.3% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $149.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $153.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $144.86 and its 200-day moving average is $127.55.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 70.97% and a net margin of 42.30%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.88%.

Simon Property Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

