CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) by 509.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in CVR Partners were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in CVR Partners by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in CVR Partners by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 12,442 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,017 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVR Partners by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epacria Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

StockNews.com upgraded CVR Partners from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday.

UAN opened at $65.63 on Friday. CVR Partners, LP has a one year low of $60.50 and a one year high of $104.86. The company has a market cap of $693.71 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.20%.

About CVR Partners

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

