GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 496.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,770 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,583 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.05% of Alliance Resource Partners worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,148 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 407.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,497 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. 19.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Alliance Resource Partners Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of ARLP stock opened at $19.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.14. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.30.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Alliance Resource Partners ( NASDAQ:ARLP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The energy company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $625.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.54 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 34.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Alliance Resource Partners

About Alliance Resource Partners

(Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.