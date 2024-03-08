GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.52 Million Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,087 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 39,769 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.52% of AngioDynamics worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 369,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,955,000 after purchasing an additional 97,632 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in AngioDynamics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,718 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in AngioDynamics by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 7,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in AngioDynamics by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,378 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on AngioDynamics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on AngioDynamics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Shares of ANGO opened at $5.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.14 million, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.81. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.70.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.65 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease.

