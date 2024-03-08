GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 36,285 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 36,285 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.16% of Veritex worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Veritex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Veritex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Veritex during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Veritex by 323.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VBTX opened at $20.31 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.93. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.88 and a 52 week high of $26.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). Veritex had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $77.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.67 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VBTX. Stephens dropped their target price on Veritex from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veritex from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Veritex from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Veritex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

