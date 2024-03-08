GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.53 Million in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Construction Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Construction Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Construction Partners by 304.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Construction Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 77.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Construction Partners Stock Up 3.1 %

ROAD stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $51.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $396.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.62 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ROAD

Insider Activity at Construction Partners

In related news, Director Suntx Capital Ii Management Co sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.21, for a total value of $2,210,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 128,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,664,804.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.