BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,878 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.28% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,351,308 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,777,000 after purchasing an additional 202,372 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,880,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,127,000 after acquiring an additional 94,775 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,569,304 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,278,000 after acquiring an additional 62,406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,200,116 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,163,000 after buying an additional 37,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 6.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 918,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,902,000 after buying an additional 58,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $886.19 million, a P/E ratio of 45.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.12. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $38.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $295,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at $467,491.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Alex Puchner sold 7,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $295,022.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,222 shares in the company, valued at $467,491.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $120,642.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,873.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,118 shares of company stock worth $9,035,232 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.30.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

