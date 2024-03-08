iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Position Increased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Free Report) by 504.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,449 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $1,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kabouter Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4,235.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the third quarter valued at $74,000.

EWT stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

