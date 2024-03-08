GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 31,702 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 74.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,702 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.29% of Ennis worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ennis by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Ennis by 177.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ennis by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Ennis in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Ennis by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis Stock Performance

NYSE:EBF opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.17. The company has a market cap of $515.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.44. Ennis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.14%.

About Ennis

(Free Report)

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.