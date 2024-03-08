GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 74.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,702 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.29% of Ennis worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBF. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 177.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 57.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ennis in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ennis by 82.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EBF stock opened at $19.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.55 and a 200-day moving average of $21.17. Ennis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $515.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.44.

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $104.62 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.14%.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

