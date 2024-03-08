GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 34,915 Shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Corporación América Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP – Free Report) by 41.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,289 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,915 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Corporación América Airports were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Corporación América Airports by 831.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the third quarter worth $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the third quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Corporación América Airports by 989.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Corporación América Airports in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corporación América Airports Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CAAP opened at $14.53 on Friday. Corporación América Airports S.A. has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 2.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Corporación América Airports from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

Corporación América Airports Profile

Corporación América Airports SA, through its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and operates airport concessions. It operates 53 airports in Latin America, Europe, and Eurasia. The company was formerly known as A.C.I. Airports International S.à r.l. and changed its name to Corporación América Airports SA in September 2017.

