GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 66,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.06% of Tower Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSEM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 336.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 60.41% of the company’s stock.
Shares of TSEM stock opened at $33.07 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $21.43 and a 1-year high of $45.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
TSEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna started coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.33.
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
