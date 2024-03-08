GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.63 Million Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 66,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.06% of Tower Semiconductor at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 926.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 55,156 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 494,047 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,134,000 after purchasing an additional 46,900 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $10,891,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 139,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 103,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

TSEM opened at $33.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 6.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.05. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $45.87.

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $351.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.00 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 36.44%. On average, research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSEM. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

