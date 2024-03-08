New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 110.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,013 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,692 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EDU. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 306.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 13.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE EDU opened at $90.46 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.98 and a 12-month high of $98.20. The stock has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 49.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.53 and a 200 day moving average of $71.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.23). New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $869.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

